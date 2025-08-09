Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total value of $2,046,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $664,989. This trade represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 602,724 shares of company stock valued at $214,176,831. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $329.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.