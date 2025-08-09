Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 25,407 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 442.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $90.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.18. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

