National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,001,097 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 124.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001,097 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $76,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,915,000 after buying an additional 4,663,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,742,000 after buying an additional 2,393,383 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,050,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,529,000 after buying an additional 1,670,305 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,160.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,547,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after buying an additional 1,511,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $64,257,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

