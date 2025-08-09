Swiss National Bank Buys 7,800 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,834,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $130,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exelon by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,545,000 after buying an additional 7,483,873 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,846,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Exelon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,838,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,439 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Exelon by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,212,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Exelon Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.38. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.84%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

