Cynosure Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.9% of Cynosure Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% in the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $313.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $223.82 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

