True North Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $341.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

