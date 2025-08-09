Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 120,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,180,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.6%

MS opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.52. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $93.54 and a 12 month high of $145.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $6,141,499.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 294,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,480,422.50. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Pizzi sold 18,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $2,531,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,181,552.34. This represents a 11.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $20,841,628. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

