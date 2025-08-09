Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.93.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.19.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

