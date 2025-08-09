Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 143,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,736 shares of company stock worth $1,620,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

