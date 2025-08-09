AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of AppLovin worth $156,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total transaction of $41,991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,393,806.39. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total value of $215,613.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,455.30. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $455.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.06.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on APP

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.