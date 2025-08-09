Riverpark Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,067 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.7% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $184.87 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.09.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

