AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $1.96 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $45,862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 26,650 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.76.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.