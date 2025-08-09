Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $776,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:WM opened at $235.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

