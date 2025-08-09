Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,571,000 after purchasing an additional 279,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 71,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of CMG opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Melius began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

