AlphaCore Capital LLC Invests $858,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AMP stock opened at $504.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $521.95 and a 200-day moving average of $509.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.