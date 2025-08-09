Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Raises Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 99.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,512,000 after buying an additional 206,096 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.3%

NRG Energy stock opened at $152.72 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.95.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.70.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

