Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.8% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $41,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,661,000. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $222,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 283.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 194,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 143,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $241.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $248.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

