Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $84.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

