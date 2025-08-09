Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Illinois Tool Works worth $206,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $256.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

