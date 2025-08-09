Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Governors Lane LP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $28,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $186.53 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 36.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,511.24. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

