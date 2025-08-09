MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $956,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,816,131.90. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $110,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,459 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,119.72. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,280. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

GoDaddy Trading Down 11.2%

GDDY opened at $133.38 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.73 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.43 and a 200-day moving average of $179.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.08.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 188.09%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

