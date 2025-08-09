Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys Shares of 39,597 Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,854,000 after buying an additional 4,400,624 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $246,560,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $137,379,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,137,000 after buying an additional 2,326,588 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Roblox by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after buying an additional 2,207,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roblox from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BTIG Research set a $131.00 price objective on Roblox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.80. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,770 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $752,408.00. Following the sale, the director owned 41,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,586.40. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,808,756.48. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,441,460 shares of company stock worth $517,140,722. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

