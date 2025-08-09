Avant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Avant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,598,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VIG opened at $207.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $209.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.