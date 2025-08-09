UBS Group Cuts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $79.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $83.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IFF. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -103.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $65,807.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,266.06. The trade was a 55.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 52,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,607 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,390,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,571,000 after purchasing an additional 171,281 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $2,143,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,459,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,036,000 after buying an additional 123,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,192,000 after buying an additional 2,991,405 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

