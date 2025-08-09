Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $67,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after buying an additional 3,550,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,843,892 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,696,396,000 after buying an additional 233,040 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 25,917,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,632,000 after buying an additional 2,643,413 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $828.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,080,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.