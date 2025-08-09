Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 82,144 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 501,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,144 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.83 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.86%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

