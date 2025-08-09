Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

IWD stock opened at $195.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

