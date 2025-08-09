Johnson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,759 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.48 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

