Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 62,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 17,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $6,800,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $154,072.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,027 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,498.27. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the sale, the insider owned 255,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,079.79. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $71.79 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

