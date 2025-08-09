Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,095,364 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 182.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,697,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095,364 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $47,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,664,000. Morton Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 184,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 85,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.66.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

