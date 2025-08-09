Lcnb Corp Has $1.05 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lcnb Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Novartis by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,329,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Novartis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $116.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $246.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

