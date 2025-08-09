Savvy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,749 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Savvy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 496.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,128 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,715,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 46.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 102,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 32,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.4%

AGNC stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 112,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

