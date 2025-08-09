Condor Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Condor Capital Management lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 125,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 40,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Report on JEF

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.