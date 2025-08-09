Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $239,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 14,608.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,873,000 after buying an additional 1,313,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,997,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,504,702,000 after buying an additional 1,102,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,292,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,761,000 after purchasing an additional 742,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blackstone by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,016,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,512 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $168.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.60 and a 200 day moving average of $150.51.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,597,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,325.36. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone purchased 1,189,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. This represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

