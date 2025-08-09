Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 3,663 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 422.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 128.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total value of $95,564.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,034.38. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,838.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,257 shares of company stock worth $2,990,715. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $333.67 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $360.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.22.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

