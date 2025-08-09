Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.24.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

