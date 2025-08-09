Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is JFG Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

JFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 1.7% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,151,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,359 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 607.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 61,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,132.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

