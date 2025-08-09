Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $366.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.66 and a fifty-two week high of $519.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.