Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 94,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 206,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PFE opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

