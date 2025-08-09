Johnson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $721.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $681.52 and a 200-day moving average of $614.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $737.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock worth $14,423,221. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

