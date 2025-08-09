JFG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.56.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 8,411 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.74, for a total transaction of $5,279,921.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,041.68. The trade was a 54.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 7,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.43, for a total transaction of $4,503,161.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,352,153.01. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $29,457,738. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $658.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $688.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $545.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

