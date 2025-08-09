Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.57 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. HSBC cut their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.