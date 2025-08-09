True North Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of True North Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 225,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,769,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $585.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $588.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $567.28 and a 200-day moving average of $540.23. The company has a market capitalization of $711.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

