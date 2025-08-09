Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.0% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after buying an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after buying an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,018,089,000 after buying an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,975,616,000 after purchasing an additional 581,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,948 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $304.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $310.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial set a $295.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.92.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

