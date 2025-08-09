SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Lowered by Ciovacco Capital Management LLC

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 152,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 408,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after buying an additional 80,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $75.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.