PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239.92. The trade was a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

