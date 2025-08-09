Citigroup Inc. Has $182.19 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 901,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,994 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $182,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,213,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $245.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.81. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

