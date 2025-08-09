Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $706.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $319.07 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.90.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

