Swiss National Bank Sells 1,300 Shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Hess worth $124,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,921,000 after buying an additional 67,783 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 56.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,115,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,197,000 after buying an additional 403,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,038,000 after buying an additional 96,672 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Hess Dividend Announcement

NYSE HES opened at $160.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.24. Hess Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

