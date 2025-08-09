Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,470 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $59,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in lululemon athletica by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth $9,209,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $396,818,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 44,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.91.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $189.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.52 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

